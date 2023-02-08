eBay laying off several dozen employees in Israel

US e-commerce giant eBay has announced that it is laying off 500 employees, representing 4% of its global workforce. The company has 300 employees in Israel and is laying off several dozen employees who have already received notification of their dismissal.

In a letter sent by eBay CEO Jamie Ianonne he claimed that the company decided to make the cuts due to the global macroeconomic situation in recent months. He added that the cuts would strengthen the company and allow it to improve the customer experience.

Ianonne wrote, "Importantly, this shift gives us additional space to invest and create new roles in high-potential areas - new technologies, customer innovations and key markets - and to continue to adapt and flex with the changing macro, ecommerce and technology landscape."

eBay is the latest in a long list of US tech giants that have announced a round of layoffs in recent weeks.

eBay's representatives in Israel declined to comment on this report.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 8, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.