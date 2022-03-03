El Al 2021 losses narrow but remain large

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) reported a loss of $413 million in 2021, after losses of $530 million in 2020.

The airline reported revenue of $857 million in 2021, up from $623 million in 2020.

El Al's fourth quarter revenue jumped to $265 million, up 137.2% from the corresponding quarter of 2020 but the airline still reported a net loss of $110 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

El Al CEO Avigal Soreq said, "The company's results in 2021, with an emphasis on the fourth quarter, reflect the continuing improvement in the company's activities and the ongoing implementation of the strategic program. El Al has recently focused on managing the crisis and now, with the stabilization of the company, realizing streamlining processes and strengthening financial soundness, we are focusing on increasing production capacity and developing growth engines."

