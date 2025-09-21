El Al appoints Levy Halevy as CEO

The board of directors of El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) has appointed Levy Halevy as the company's new CEO. Halevy, who currently serves as CEO of credit card company ICC-CAL, will replace Dina Ben-Tal Ganacia who announced earlier this year that she is stepping down.

Halevy has extensive experience in the finance and technology sectors. He has previously served in a range of senior positions including the head of Israel Discount Bank's technology division, deputy CEO of Menora Mivtachim, head of Bank Hapoalim's development division, and Malam Group CEO. But he has no previous experience in the aviation industry or with an airline. In recent years El Al CEOs have come through the ranks of the company or had previous experience with airlines. The date on which Halevy will assume the post will be announced at a late date.

Halevy will take up his position at a challenging time for the airline industry. Over the past two years El Al has benefitted from the exceptional circumstances in the market with foreign airlines reducing their operations in Israel and El Al enjoying exclusivity on certain routes and a particularly large market share. However, now, with the gradual return of foreign airlines and the stabilization of the local industry, the company is facing a much more challenging competitive reality than it has been accustomed to during the crisis.

El Al chairman Amikam Ben-Zvi said, "We welcome the appointment of Levy Halevy as CEO of El Al. Halevy brings with him rich and proven management experience alongside a deep understanding of the financial and technological world. I have no doubt that together with El Al's people, who are our most important asset, Halevy will lead the company to new heights. On behalf of the board of directors and all El Al employees, I would like to thank Dina Ben-Tal Genancia for her tenure as CEO and her great contribution to the company's activities in recent years."

