El Al CEO stepping down

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) CEO Dina Ben-Tal Ganancia is stepping down, more than three years after she was appointed to lead the company in one of the most complex periods in its history, the company has confirmed.

Ben-Tal Ganancia was appointed CEO in April 2022 after serving in several senior positions at the airline including VP commercial and industry affairs and director of revenue management.

She is expected to leave her post in three to four months.

Ben-Tal Ganancia has led the airline during turbulent times during an eventful economic and security period extending from the post-Covid recovery to the outbreak of the war and most recently the operation against Iran, which closed Israel's airspace for an extended period.

During this period, El Al has reported a series of business achievements, including record profits, which were made possible, among other things, by the halt of operations by foreign airlines on routes to Israel.

Along with the rise in profitability, the company has also faced public criticism, mainly due to the increase in airfares, which was due to the increase in demand and decrease in supply from foreign airlines operating in Israel.

El Al said, "Dina Ben-Tal Ganancia, who has served as CEO of El Al for the past three and a half years and has held a variety of senior management positions in the company for about two decades, has informed the chairman of the board of directors of her desire to end her position by December 31, 2025. Ben-Tal Ganancia stressed that, given the complexity and sensitivity of El Al, it is important for her to enable a broad search process and an orderly changeover and to this end, she has chosen to announce her plans now.

"Since her appointment in the midst of the Covid crisis, Ben-Tal Ganancia has led a process to regulate labor relations through new agreements that have made El Al a flexible and highly productive company, signed strategic supply agreements for the purchase of advanced aircraft, and expanded the route network while consistently improving the customer experience."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 13, 2025.

