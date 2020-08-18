El Al extends passenger flight suspension to September 30

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) has announced that the suspension of all passenger flights has been extended until September 30 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The unpaid leave of 6,080 employees will also be extended until the end of next month - almost the entire workforce of the airline. El Al continues to operate a small number of cargo flights. RELATED ARTICLES Third potential buyer seeks permit to control El Al Meir Gurvitz enters race to buy El Al Cancelled flight refunds postponed again Rozenberg threatens El Al board with defamation suit The airline said that the extension of the suspension was due to "continued restrictions regarding mandatory isolation for travelers entering Israel (except from a very small number of countries) and the ban on foreign tourists from entering Israel." El Al CEO Gonen Usishkin said, "There is still a significant way to go until the restart of scheduled flights. In order to see people resuming flying we need both countries of origin of a journey and destinations to remove isolation requirements, shorter checking procedures, and no less important high public confidence in flights." Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 18, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020