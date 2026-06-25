El Al suspends flights to Russia

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) announced this morning that it is suspending Tel Aviv - Moscow flights for the next few days. The announcement added that the suspension is "due to developments between Russia and Ukraine and recent aviation incidents in the region."

Last week Ukraine carried out a broad attack against Moscow, which included the launch of 555 drones. According to Moscow, several drones damaged the city's refineries. In response, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov threatened that "Massive attacks against Ukraine" would soon be carried out. This incident was part of an increase in attacks by Ukraine on Moscow and the Crimean peninsula, which marks a significant escalation in the fighting.

From the Israeli perspective, El Al notes that a renewed assessment of the situation will be carried out next week, and a decision will be made whether to resume operations on the route. In the meantime, according to the company's announcement, passengers with a flight scheduled for Moscow will be able to choose between several alternatives, in accordance with legal requirements.

Although the war between Russia and Ukraine has been continuing for more than four years, suspending flights is a rare step for El Al. Since the war began, El Al has only canceled flights to Moscow twice - at the beginning of the war in February 2022, and in December 2024, after an Azerbaijani plane was shot down by the Russians. El Al also canceled flights to Moscow in October 2024, but according to the company, this was done due to operational constraints. It can be assumed that El Al is expecting a further significant worsening of the war, which will also affect flight routes.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 25, 2026.

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