El Al to launch nine new routes

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) has announced that it is launching nine new routes. The carrier says it has entered an expansion phase after focusing on core destinations in Europe, North America and Asia since the start of the war in October 2023.

From October 2026, El Al will offer long-haul flights to Hanoi (Vietnam), to Seoul (South Korea) from March 2027 and Manilla (Philippines), from a date to be announced, with three weekly flights to each destination.

In addition, El Al unit Sundor is offering flights to six new European destinations starting from May 24, 2026: Copenhagen (Denmark); Sardinia and Sicily (Italy); Zagreb and Dubrovnik (Croatia); and Basel (Switzerland).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 11, 2026.

