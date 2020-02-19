El Al to launch Tel Aviv - London Stansted flights

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) has announced that it is relaunching flights between Tel Aviv and London Stansted. The Israeli carrier, which last operated flights from London Stansted in 2009, will launch a new five-times a week service starting June 28.

The new route will initially operate until 3 September using a 166-seat Boeing 737-800 offering business and economy classes.

EL AL VP Commercial & Industry Affairs Michael Strassburger said, "EL AL continues to expand its operations across the UK and is excited to return and fly from London Stansted. The new five weekly flights from Stansted will offer our passengers from North London, East of England and surrounding areas the possibility to fly with EL AL, so we look forward to welcoming them to enjoy the Israeli experience that begins onboard our revamped aircraft fleet."

El Al already operates flights between Tel Aviv and London, Heathrow, Luton and Manchester and begins flying to Dublin in May.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 19, 2020

