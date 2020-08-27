El Al to operate next week's Tel Aviv - Abu Dhabi flight

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) will operate next week's maiden commercial flight between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The historic flight between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi will carry senior delegations from the US and Israel to conduct normalization talks between Israel and the UAE.

An announcement issued by the El Al Pilots Association said, "Today we gave special approval for free senior pilots to return to train for work on the 737 fleet in order to operate the flight to the UAE. This includes refresher flights today and on the Amsterdam simulator tomorrow without contractual restrictions for the benefit of this significant and historic flight for the entire people of Israel. At the same time the director of the 787 fleet has also been brought back to work and we hope that the company will bring both fleets back into operation as soon as possible."

For security reasons, the flight to Abu Dhabi will take place on a narrow bodied 737-900 and not one of El Al's Dreamliners. This will be El Al's first commercial flight since all its planes were grounded two months ago.

El Al's employees are hoping that this flight will stimulate the company into operating additional flights and not waiting until the end of September - the date on which the airline has said it will resume cargo flights.

