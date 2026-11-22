After more than three years, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) is resuming direct flights to Morocco. The airline announced today that it will restart the route between Tel Aviv and Marrakesh, starting December 21, 2026, the first such flights since October 2023. Service will operate twice weekly, on Mondays and Wednesdays, with both economy and business class tickets available.

The resumption of the route follows approval from Israeli security authorities. Round-trip fares will start at $599 for a "lite" ticket, which includes a carry-on suitcase and a under-seat bag. .

El Al’s announcement comes just days after Arkia also announced its return to Marrakesh. Over the weekend, Arkia said it would resume flights to Morocco in January 2027, having received the necessary clearances from Israel’s Civil Aviation Authority and Israeli security officials. Arkia’s fares will start at $299 one-way, and $598 for a round trip.

Months of uncertainty

The resumption of flights follows months of uncertainty regarding Israeli air operations to and from Morocco. In August, Arkia became the first Israeli airline to resume direct flights to Marrakesh since the outbreak of the war in October 2023. In early September, Israir also began operating on the route, and subsequently, Sun d’Or (part of the El Al Group) announced plans to inaugurate flights..

However, the situation change in October. Following the incident on a flydubai flight between Dubai and Tel Aviv and new stricter directives issued by Israeli security authorities, which complicated the operation of flights by Israeli carriers using foreign aircraft and crews, Israir announced a suspension of ticket sales to Marrakesh. About a week later, Arkia followed suit, halting its own sales until further notice, while Sun d’Or also postponed the launch of its service, originally scheduled for November 16, to at least December 15.

Now having secured the necessary approvals to operate flights using its own aircraft, Arkia and El Al are in a position to resume service on the route. "We are pleased to bring back the direct route to Marrakech, a highly popular and sought-after tourist destination, especially during the winter season, to El Al’s network," stated Shlomi Zafrani, VP of Commerce at El Al. "The resumption of this route is part of our ongoing efforts to optimally address growing demand among the Israeli public, and to expand our range of direct destinations for vacation and leisure, all while delivering the El Al service experience and maintaining our rigorous security and safety standards."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 22, 2026.

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