El Al to resume regular flights from Sunday

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) has announced the resumption of ticket sales for flights to and from Israel. In recent days the carrier has focused mainly on rebooking the company's customers whose flights were canceled during the Iran operation. The airline will resume its regular operations to all destinations starting this Sunday, June 29, and its subsidiary Sun D'or will resume operations from Tuesday, July 1.

For those who purchase tickets for flights departing before the end of June, the airline is offering a fixed price list for flights departing before next Tuesday.

The company has said that customers who have El Al or Sun D'or tickets and whose flight was canceled during the Iran operation will be able to rebook at no additional cost for an alternative flight from the same geographical area. Registration for rebooking can be done through El Al's service center or through the travel agent, depending on the original method of purchase.

El Al also announced that passengers with tickets for departures before July 15, who do not wish to use the flight, can cancel their ticket (up to 72 hours before departure) and receive a credit voucher for future use. The vouchers are valid for two years and can be issued independently on the company's website.

Arkia has also announced that it will resume operating Tel Aviv - New York flights this week, as part of a gradual return to its summer flight schedule. In the coming week, two flights will operate on this route, using aircraft leased from Bulgarian carrier GullivAir. Passengers who held tickets for flights that were canceled during the Iran operation will be able to use them on upcoming flights, depending on availability and ticket conditions. Flights departing from Israel on June 26 and 28 will make a technical stop in Larnaca for crew change, without disembarking passengers. A one-way ticket from New York to Tel Aviv next week will start at $1,000.

Foreign companies starting to return

So far, a number of foreign airlines have announced plans to return to Israel. flyDubai resumed flights last night, TUS and Blue Bird, which will restart flights today, Cyprus Airways will restart flights tomorrow and China's Hainan Airlines will return next week. Air Europa, will restart Israel flights in mid-July.

Tourism wholesalers are also resuming operations at Ben Gurion Airport with Flying Carpet and Aviation Links operating flights to the Mediterranean and Eastern Europe from the beginning of July by chartering planes European airlines.

Only a small number of foreign carriers are expected to resume services to Israel in the coming weeks and Minister of Transport Miri Regev has admitted that this summer, most of the activity at Ben Gurion Airport will be by Israeli airlines. This is because some foreign airlines have already diverted their planes to other destinations, and their return is expected to be delayed. The supply of flights will remain limited in the summer season when demand is at its peak, and fares are set to jump.

"Globes" sampled prices for one-way flights to Israel during the coming weeks with fares varying. On flyDubai, the price of a ticket from Dubai to Israel starts at $374. On TUS Airlines, tickets from Larnaca are available until July 1 at low prices, after which fares start at $352. On Blue Bird, fares from Athens to Israel start at $349.

