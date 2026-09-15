El Al’s Sundor to launch Tel Aviv - Marrakesh flights

El Al subsidiary Sundor today announced that it will launch Tel Aviv - Marrakesh flights this winter. Sundor will operate two weekly flights on Mondays and Wednesdays with round-trip fares starting at $599 including cabin and hand baggage.

The inaugural flight will be on November 16, subject to receiving all the regulatory approvals.

After October 7, 2023 all flights between Israel and Morocco were halted. But last month, after nearly three years without director air connections, Arkia renewed its twice-weekly flights to Morocco and at the start of this month Israir also renewed the route. Now Sundor is also serving this destination.

In addition to Marrakesh, Sundor will operate flights to 13 destinations this winter, including: Larnaca and Paphos (Cyprus), Batumi and Tbilisi (Georgia), Tirana (Albania), Chisinau (Moldova), Belgrade (Serbia), Warsaw and Krakow (Poland), Salzburg (Austria), Lyon (France), and Verona (Italy).

Sundor CEO Gal Gershon said, "We are pleased to expand and diversify Sundor’s winter destination map for the Israeli public. In response to demand, we will operate direct flights to Marrakesh - an exotic city filled with markets, fascinating culture, and an atmosphere unlike anywhere else. Marrakesh joins our list of winter destinations offering a variety of options for short getaways abroad, including trips to spectacular scenery, ski vacations, markets, shopping, and culinary experiences."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 15, 2026.

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