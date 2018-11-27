Elbit opens fourth Romanian production plant

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) today inaugurated a new Land Systems engineering and manufacturing facility near Bucharest, Romania. The ceremony was attended by senior officials and industry representatives. The new facility will operate as a production and integration center for the company's turrets and weapon stations that are contracted in local programs and serve as a regional hub catering for demand from other countries.

Elbit Systems Land & C4I Division general manager Yehuda Vered said, "I am happy to announce that this new site will start working immediately, fulfilling orders not only for the Romanian Ministry of National Defence (MoND) but also ones that already have been placed by international customers."

Elbit Systems has been operating in Romania for over 25 years, and is a long-standing supplier to the MoND, cooperating with local industries and taking part in large scale programs including, aircraft upgrades, various programs for the Romanian Land Forces and providing solutions to the Romanian Navy.

Located near Bucharest, the new 1,000 square meter engineering and manufacturing facility is the fourth Elbit Systems has established in Romania, significantly expanding the company's manufacturing, engineering and employment base in the country and further extending the transfer of technological know-how to Romania.

Vered added: "This new facility is yet another step in deepening our roots in Romania. It is a privilege to be in a position to provide technologically advanced and operational land systems to the Romanian armed forces. We are proud to expand our production activity in the country and leveraging our extensive experience in providing land systems to customers around the globe to materially extend the transfer of technology to Romania, grow local employment and increase export potential."

