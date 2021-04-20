Elbit Systems awarded $41m US Marines night vision deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) announced today that its US unit Elbit Systems of America LLC has been awarded a $41 million order for the supply of night vision systems and spare components to the US Marine Corps. The order will be executed in Roanoke, Virginia and will be delivered through March 2022.

This order is part of a $249 million five-year Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggles Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract from September 6, 2019, under which the US Marine Corps is being supplied with Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggle (SBNVG) systems consisting of high-performance, white phosphor image intensifier binoculars, modular uncooled thermal imaging sensors and common external power supplies - providing Marines improved mobility and situational awareness during night operations. Elbit Systems of America president and CEO Raanan Horowitz said, "Marines need to quickly understand their surroundings and act to engage their targets - no matter the light conditions - and Elbit Systems of America’s SBNVG provides this power in a lightweight, adjustable system that is an ideal upgrade."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 20, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021