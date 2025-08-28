Elbit Systems developing airborne laser defense system

The Iron Beam laser air defense system is set to enter operational service with the IDF in the last quarter of this year and the system's laser supplier Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) is already looking ahead. The Israeli defense electronics company strongly believes in its ability to make the technology suitable for widespread use of interceptions from aircraft but past experience shows that this is a technology with many challenges. For example, the American Boeing YAL-1 airborne laser weapons system has encountered challenges in terms of weight, energy sources, and stability.

Elbit Systems is building on Israeli capabilities in miniaturizing systems, which have been reflected in many areas of the local defense defense industries,. If the model becomes viable, then Elbit will be able to use an airborne laser as an installation on fighter jets such as the F-15 and F-35, thus increasing the protection of both the aircraft themselves from drones and missiles, as well as other strategic assets.

During the operation against Iran in June, Israel demonstrated how its ability to defend against drones has improved, relative to the campaign against Hezbollah last year. However, current solutions are expensive due to various issues, such as the cost of flight hours and the missiles that may be used to prevent the drones from hitting targets. The bottom line is that airborne laser technology, if operational and proven, will certainly become highly sought after as the threat from drones increases worldwide.

