Elbit Systems stock opens 2026 at record high

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) has begun 2026 at a new record high. Elbit’s stock rose 2.5% on Friday on Wall Street to close at a record high of nearly $592, giving a market cap of $27.5 billion. In after-hours trading, the share price rose above the $600 mark. Elbit Systems is currently the second-most valuable Israeli company traded on Wall Street, after Teva Pharmaceuticals, and ahead of two cybersecurity companies - CyberArk and Check Point Software.

Elbit Systems is managed by CEO Bezhalel Machlis and controlled by Mikey Federmann's Federmann Industries, with a 42.2% stake, whose current value is already around $11.6 billion. In 2025, Elbit’s stock jumped by about 124%, boosted by increasing defense budgets around the world, a record order backlog that reached $25.2 billion in the third quarter and approaching the operating profitability target it had previously set for itself (10% on a non-GAAP basis).

According to "The Wall Street Journal," out of seven analysts covering Elbit Systems, two have a "buy" recommendation for the stock, four are neutral and one is negative. Their average price target per share is $548.75, lower than the current share price, so the price target reflects a discount of 7.3%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 4, 2026.

