Elbit Systems wins $190m Israeli Iron Sting order

Israeli defense technology company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) announced today that it has been awarded a contract worth about $190 million to supply its Iron Sting laser and GPS-guided mortar munition to Israel’s Ministry of Defense. The contract will be performed over two years.

Iron Sting is a precision-guided mortar munition, launched from a 120 millimeter mortar, designed to accurately target and destroy objectives, utilizing both immune GPS and laser guidance technology. Iron Sting has a range of up to 10 kilometers and features a multi-mode fuse with Point Detonation (PD), Point Detonation Delay (PDD), and Proximity Sensor (PRX) operating modes. The loading time is approximately 15 seconds.

Elbit Systems Land general manager Yehuda Vered said, "Following the combat experience our cutting-edge guided mortar munition has accumulated, this contract further cements our position as a market leader in precision-guided solutions. With the rise of military conflicts in urban environments, armed forces around the world demand accurate technologies that minimize collateral damage. Elbit Systems' Iron Sting meets this critical need."

