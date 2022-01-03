Elbit Systems wins $53m UAE deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) announced today that its subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Elbit Systems Emirates has been awarded a $53 million contract to supply direct infrared countermeasures (DIRCM) and airborne electronic warfare systems for the Airbus A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft of the UAE Air Force. The contract will be performed over five-years

Under the terms of the contract, Elbit Systems Emirates will deliver a multi-turret configuration of the J-MUSIC self-protection System together with the company’s infra-red-based passive airborne warning system, providing high levels of protection and redundancy. The company’s DIRCM systems have gained more than 350,000 operational flight hours to date, and are installed onboard more than 25 types of aircraft. Elbit Systems is seeing a growing demand for this type of self-protection capabilities in light of the rising threat that aircraft face from shoulder fired anti-aircraft missiles.

Elbit Systems, headed by CEO Bezhalel Machlis, views the UAE as an important market and believes that this contract award further highlights the technological advantage and maturity of the solutions offered by the Company in this field.

Elbit Systems reported the establishment of Elbit Systems Emirates (ESE) during the Dubai Airshow in November 2021.

Elbit Systems DIRCM and Electronic Warfare Self Protection Systems are installed onboard more than 25 aircraft types and selected by a arrange of customers including Germany’s A400 aircraft and CH-53 helicopter, NATO’s MRTT A330 fleet, Portugal’s KC390 aircraft, all of the Israeli commercial aircraft airliners’ fleets and heads of state and VIP customers.

