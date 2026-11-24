Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) German subsidiary, Elbit Systems Deutschland GmbH, has won a contract to supply naval electronic warfare (EW) systems, which will be performed over five years.

Under the contract, Elbit Systems Deutschland will supply its Aqua Marine system to Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS). The system is an integrated naval self-protection suite against electronic warfare and will be supplied for the German Navy’s F-128 frigates.

The modular suite combines passive and active EW capabilities to detect, identify and analyze threats, and provides advanced electronic self-protection and electronic attack capabilities. Designed to operate in complex, dense maritime environments, the system provides enhanced situational awareness, rapid response, electronic intelligence and interoperability between naval platforms.

The deal has been concluded about a month after Elbit expanded its presence in the naval market by acquiring Canadian company ISE (International Submarine Engineering Ltd.), which specializes in autonomous and remotely operated underwater systems.

Unmanned vessels

Although the purchase price is immaterial to Elbit, the deal reflects growing interest in unmanned underwater vehicles by naval forces. ISE, a technology company based in the Vancouver area of Canada, develops and manufactures underwater vehicles, including autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), as well as computerized control systems and robotics. With more than 50 years of experience in underwater robotics, ISE has supplied more than 250 underwater vehicles to customers in more than 20 countries worldwide.

Elbit Systems’ naval portfolio already includes unmanned vessels, underwater systems, integrated command and control (C2) systems, electro-optical and sonar systems, and communications and electronic warfare technologies. Through its subsidiaries and global centers of excellence, Elbit Systems provides operationally proven naval capabilities for missions ranging from coastal security to deep-water operations.

Elbit’s unmanned surface vessels have a major reputation in the international market. Thew company’s Seagull, for example, took part in the international Digital Horizon exercise in December 2022. The exercise, held in the Persian Gulf close to Iran, tested cooperation among 17 unmanned vessel manufacturers from around the world. It was hosted by the US Fifth Fleet, whose home base is in the Bahrain capital Manama. Seagull is an unmanned surface vessel designed for anti-ship warfare.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 24, 2026.

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