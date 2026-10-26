Elbit wins $200m Asian-Pacific intelligence gathering deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) today announced that it has been awarded contracts worth about $200 million from a country in Asia-Pacific for the supply of airborne Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) and Training solutions. The contracts will be performed over a period of up to 5 years.

Under the contracts, Elbit Systems will supply the Spectro 12 multispectral intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting payload for integration on helicopters. The Spectro 12 is the latest addition to Elbit Systems’ Spectro family of airborne intelligence gathering and targeting payloads, introducing a compact multispectral payload designed for platforms with strict size, weight and power constraints.

The Spectro 12 combines high-resolution multispectral sensing, precision targeting technologies, including a laser designator, and AI-powered image processing, enabling long-range target detection, identification, tracking and engagement performance in complex operational environments and adverse weather conditions.

The contracts also include follow-on support and upgrade services for airborne live training systems installed on aircraft and used in live virtual constructive and virtual combat training scenarios. The systems support realistic air-to-air and air-to-ground training, including real-time combat simulation, weapon scoring and mission debriefing capabilities, contributing to enhanced pilot readiness and training effectiveness.

Under the contracts Elbit Systems will also supply advanced Head-Up Display (HUD) systems. The HUD systems feature high-resolution display technologies, enhanced video capabilities and low power consumption, supporting day and night operations across a range of airborne platforms.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 26, 2026.

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