Elbit wins $60m European counter drone deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) has been awarded a contract worth approximately $60 million to supply its multi-layered Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) to a NATO European country. The contract will be performed over a period of 3 years.

As part of the contract, Elbit Systems will deliver its ReDrone modular Counter-UAS solution. The ReDrone Solution comprises Elbit Systems’ advanced DAiR Radar, SIGINT (Signal Intelligence) sensors, EW (Electronic Warfare) counter measures and EO (Electro-Optical) day/night payload, which provide an enhanced integrated aerial picture along with high-end electronic attack capabilities.

The ReDrone modular, multi-sensor, and multi-mission system is part of Elbit’s advanced EW, Radars, and SIGINT portfolio. It provides functionalities beyond common active and passive sensors, enabling the rapid detection and location of multiple drones simultaneously across various communication channels, within the protected area. The system can detect, identify, locate, track and neutralize hostile UAS, during day and night, in both urban and rural environments and under various weather conditions. The solution includes both stationary and mobile configurations, which can be installed on vehicular platforms to enhance operational flexibility. It also includes advanced C4I (Command and Control) capabilities for comprehensive mission management.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 9, 2025.

