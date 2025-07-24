Elbit wins Peruvian PULS artillery system tender

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) is a large defense company on a global scale, but like its Israeli counterparts, Latin America is not a primary target for its products - especially since the start of the war with governments in the region adopting anti-Israeli policies.

Even in the current period, there is an exception to every rule, and that is Peru, which has become the first South American country to purchase Elbit's PULS artillery system, in an initial contract worth about $60 million. In the tender process, Elbit beat the Turkish Roketsan, which was eliminated at an early stage due to failure to meet the requirements, and in the final stage received a score of 100/100, compared with China's Norinco, which received a score of 92.

PULS is a system that provides a comprehensive solution, capable of launching unguided rockets, precision munitions, and missiles at various ranges. The launcher is fully compatible with existing platforms, whether wheeled or tracked, allowing a major reduction in maintenance and training costs, while being able to hit targets at a maximum range of 300 kilometers.

Elbit is collaborating with Peruvian company FAME in the deal, and now the two companies will enter final negotiations with Peru's Ministry of Defense. The joint production, which is expected to be partially carried out in Peru, reflects a global trend in which countries that purchase foreign systems demand the transfer of knowledge and the creation of local jobs. In this way, buyers hope that in due course they will also be able to develop advanced systems themselves.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 24, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.