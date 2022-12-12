Elbit's Iron Fist intercepts anti-tank threats in trials

The Ministry of Defense Tank and APC Directorate, the IDF Ground Forces, and defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. Land Division have jointly announced the completion of a successful series of Iron Fist Active Protection System tests. The defense system deployed on the Israeli Army's Eitan armored personnel carriers intercepted anti-tank threats in a range of challenging scenarios.

Developed by Elbit Systems, Iron Fist system is an advanced active protection system that provides 360-degree coverage against multi-range threats in open and urban environments. Iron Fist also provides APC teams with fire source location to close the fire circle in multi-threat combat arenas. The system includes an electro-optic sensor suit, searching and tracking radar, and a reaction suit with launchers and interceptors, neutralizing threats at a safe distance from the APC.

Ministry of Defense head of the defense tank and APC directorate Brig. Gen. Oren Giber said, "The Tank and APC Directorate is currently completing its preparation for the delivery of the self-developed Eitan advanced 8x8 wheeled APC to the IDF. The Iron Fist system is an important part of this project. It is currently in advanced stages of development and deployment to the Eitan APC and the bulldozer, undergoing rigorous trials to ensure its suitability for the battlefield. The Iron Fist will substantially improve the protection of the Eitan APC and enhance the vehicle's maneuverability in combat while protecting combat soldiers."

IDF Ground Forces Chief of Staff, Brig. Gen. Aviram Sela added, "The Iron Fist system is part of the IDF Ground Forces' efforts to enhance protection measures for forces on the battlefield. The system will expand the operational capabilities of the Eitan wheeled APC and D9 bulldozers combat teams. This series of successful tests is a significant milestone in the joint development process for the Ground Forces, the Ministry of Defense, and Elbit Systems." Elbit Systems Land general manager Yehuda Vered said, "We are proud to provide the IDF with an advanced active protection technology, which is a significant contribution to force structure buildup, to the safety of the crew and the continuity of the mission. The Iron Fist Active Protection System is unique, being a lightweight system that can be installed on a variety of fighting vehicles such as armored personnel carriers, bulldozers, and more.״

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 12, 2022.

