Election date squabble could delay US visa waiver for Israelis

Failure to agree on a date for Knesset elections could delay the entry of Israel into the US visa waiver program. Among the legislation that the coalition government wants to enact before the Knesset is dissolved is an amendment to the Citizenship and Entry into Israel Law, which is a prerequisite for the US allowing Israeli passport holders to join its visa waiver program.

But the opposition led by the Likud is refusing to vote in favor of the legislation unless the Knesset elections are held on October 25, when yeshiva students are on vacation and will be able to help their parties in the election campaign. The government coalition wants to hold the elections the following week on November 1.

Minister of Interior Ayelet Shaked has been working hard together with US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides to have Israel included in the visa waiver program by the end of the year, or early 2023 at the latest. The amendment to the law would involve travel arrangements and the right of American citizens to visit the West Bank from Israel, providing they are not a security risk.

