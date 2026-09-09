Electra Consumer Products files prospectus for Carrefour IPO

Electra Consumer Products (TASE: ECP) notified the Tel Aviv stock Exchange (TASE) today that it has filed a initial prospectus with the Israel Securities Authority for a possible IPO on the TASE for Carrefour, the French supermarket and food chain for which it holds the franchise in Israel.

If the flotation goes ahead, the IPO is expected after the holidays, most likely during November.

France Israel Group, in which Electra Consumer Products holds a 49.49% stake, is the full owner of Global Retail, which operates the Carrefour chain in Israel. In an interview with "Globes" a few weeks ago, Electra Consumer Products chairman Zvika Schwimmer said that the group plans to issue Carrefour operations as a separate public company from Electra Consumer Products.

As part of the move, Electra Consumer Products is also examining the sale of some of its holdings in France Israel Group. This is, among other things, to adjust the holdings structure to the provisions of the Concentration Law and to prevent a situation in which Carrefour operations would be considered a "third tier" in the structure of the group's public companies.

The submission of the draft prospectus is still in its initial stage, and there is no certainty that the offering will be completed or under what conditions it will be carried out. However, it marks progress of the plan that Electra Consumer Products declared to separate Carrefour operations and turn it into a public company in its own right.

In response to the news, Schwimmer told Globes that this is "a very important stage, which combines good business results, connection by all shareholders and a brand that has become a leader in Israel."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 9, 2026.

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