Electra wins Road 5 fast lane tender

The Ministries of Finance and Transport announced yesterday that Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) has won the Road 5 fast lane project. The project, which includes toll fast lanes in each direction between the Kesem and Glilot Mizrach interchanges and a Park and Ride facility with 3,200 parking spaces at the Kesem Interchange, is estimated to cost about NIS 2 billion. This morning, a report to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) by Electra revealed additional details, including the company's estimated profit during the concession period - about NIS 3.9 billion.

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The choice of Electra was made following a competitive tender process in which five groups consisting of leading Israeli companies: Danya Cebus and Dan; Minrav Holdings and Bon Tour; Shapir and Meir; Shikun & Binui and Egged Holdings; and Electra. As part of the project, fast lanes in each direction will be built totaling 25 kilometers, and the Park and Ride facility will allow drivers to leave their cars outside the Tel Aviv Metropolitan region and take a free bus.

The project will connect to Roads 20 and 2 and form a continuous network of fast lanes that will improve accessibility to Greater Tel Aviv and help reduce congestion to and from the city. In addition, fast lanes will be linked to the nearby Rosh HaAyin North train railway station, allowing for direct and convenient passage between them. Electra notes that the toll lane network on the road will total 15 kilometers.

The concession period will be 25 years, which includes three years of construction. The project will be operational in 2031. The tender was managed by the Inter-Ministerial Tender Committee for the Fast Lanes Project.

Electra CEO Itamar Deutscher said, "The current win adds to the list of national projects that Electra has been selected to build in recent years, of which we are very proud. The Road 5 Fast Lanes Project is part of Electra Group's strategy to combine its business strengths while integrating the worlds of infrastructure, transport and technology - a move that began with the congestion charge project, and following our previous win in the Road 20 Fast Lanes Project."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 19, 2026.

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