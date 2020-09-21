Electreon building electric road in Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality in partnership with the Dan Bus Co. and Israeli wireless vehicle charging technology company ElectReon Wireless Ltd. (TASE: ELWS) has begun paving a 600 meter electric road for recharging electric buses. The initiative is aimed at increasing the number of electric buses on the city's roads, which currently number only 80.

The pilot electric road will begin at the Tel Aviv University bus terminal and extend to Klatzkin Street in Ramat Aviv. Buses travelling on the road will be recharged by coils beneath the road. After a two month trial period, bus services will use the road.

Last month Electreon signed an agreement to build an electric road in Germany and it has already installed such a road in Sweden. In 2016, the company was awarded a NIS 1.5 million grant by Israel's Ministry of Energy to develop the system.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 21, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020