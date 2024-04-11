The plenum of the Israel Electricity Authority yesterday approved Minister of Energy and Infrastructures Eli Cohen's plan for the electricity supply market to be fully competitive. From July 25 the market will be fully open with Israel's 3.1 million electricity consumers able to choose a supplier regardless of what type of meter they have. Until now only households with a remote meter were able to switch suppliers. Switching suppliers could bring savings of between 5% and 20%.

RELATED ARTICLES Electricity rates in Israel to rise next month

There are 47 companies which have received a license to supply electricity, with 18 of these companies already active. The Israel Electric Authority regulates procedures by which consumers can switch from the Israel Electric Corp. to a private supplier.

Cohen said, "Electricity is a basic consumer product in every Israeli home. The reform approved today is an historic revolution that will open for the first time the country's electricity market to competition. From July 25 it will be possible for every Israeli family to choose their electricity supplier and we will provide every consumer with an equal opportunity to reduce their electricity bill by hundreds and even thousands of shekels a year."

Since February 1 electricity has cost NIS 0.61.45 per Kw/hour including VAT from IEC. The biggest private suppliers, w2hich can provide electricity below the IEC prices, include Electra Power, telecoms Cellcom, Partner, Bezeq and Hot, and gas companies Pazgas and Amisragas.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 11, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.