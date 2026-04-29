Elon Musk to visit Israel next month

After canceling his visit at the last minute several months ago due to the war with Iran, Elon Musk's visit to Israel is back on track. The Tesla CEO will arrive in Israel and participate in the Smart Mobility Summit 2026, which will be held on May 18 at Expo Tel Aviv. Musk is also scheduled to deliver a speech at the conference.

The conference will bring together senior executives from the automotive, technology and infrastructure industries, including Mobileye CEO Amnon Shashua, Moovit CEO Nir Bezalel and Autofleet president Kobi Eisenberg, as well as dozens of other speakers from Israel and around the world. Along with the panels and discussions, startups and innovative projects in the fields of autonomous vehicles, fleet management and smart transportation infrastructure - all areas in which Israel seeks to develop its status - will be able to meet investors.

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Musk’s visit was initially meant to take place in March, but was postponed shortly before the opening of the conference due to the security situation. Now, with the conference back on schedule, Musk's arrival is generating interest not only in the transportation context, but also in broader aspects of technological collaborations. His activities in the fields of electric vehicles and autonomous driving, alongside projects such as Starlink, place him at the forefront of global trends, and reinforces the expectation that the visit will be used to deepen ties with the local tech ecosystem and explore new opportunities in the Israeli market.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 29, 2026.

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