Emergency collaboration co Carbyne raises $20m

Israeli emergency collaboration company Carbyne has announced the completion of a $20 million financing round led by Global Medical Response, with participation from Hanaco VC, Intercap VC, Elsted Capital and more. This brings to $73 million, the amount raised by Carbyne since its launch in 2015, including a $25 million financing round in January 2021.

The latest investment will advance Carbyne's cloud-native platform’s expansion into the emergency health services market. Aimed at redefining emergency collaboration amid the public health crisis, Carbyne will be working closely with Global Medical Response, the largest private emergency medical services provider in the US, to develop advanced and widely applicable interactive communication solutions for the health and medical sectors, as well as to construct new dedicated domestic resources.

The company’s January 2021 funding supported product development and the growth of Carbyne’s global workforce, and u increased revenue by 70% in the first quarter. Carbyne expects revenue to triple by the end of the year.

Carbyne is currently introducing an instantly deployable platform for simple unified flow between callers, health-related call centers, first responders, nurses and hospitals, optimizing operational efficiency for superior response time.

Carbyne was founded by chairman and CEO Amir Elichai, CTO Alex Dizengof, Yony Yatsun (engineering lead), and Lital Leshem, who remains a shareholder but who has no active management role. Alex Dizengof is set to relocate from Tel Aviv to the US and expand a North American R&D Center. At the same time, Global Medical Response’s Chief Operating Officer Edward Van Horne will join Carbyne’s board of directors to provide national EMS expertise.

Elichai said, "Carbyne has built the collaboration ecosystem that emergency and medical services have been waiting for. Our cloud-based platforms have been designed to create live collaboration and interoperability allowing us the opportunity to expand into new areas. This new alliance with GMR brings to health services a new dimension of live call management between callers, emergency telecommunicators, agencies like EMS, nurses, hospitals and even insurance payers. This leap in emergency communication technology will save lives, immediately. It will help agencies collaborate better and share data and resources more efficiently - all with the end goal to better help callers in need."

Global Medical Response CEO Randy Owen added, "We want to help drive the modernization of systems that communities rely on in emergencies. We believe that live, interactive solutions can not only bridge the intersection between human communications and technology, but can have a real impact on patient care and patient outcomes. This past year has made it clear that health and medical services are most poised for new and innovative care solutions."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 15, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021