Emirates postpones launch of Tel Aviv - Dubai flights

Emirates airlines has announced that it has delayed the launch of Tel Aviv - Dubai flights, which had been scheduled for next month. A festive launch had been planned for December 6 with the arrival of an Airbus A380, the world's largest aircraft, at Ben Gurion airport. The postponement is due to the new health restrictions following the spread of the Covid Omicron variant. No new date was given for the launch of the route.

This is not the first time that the UAE airline has postponed the launch of the much anticipated Tel Aviv - Dubai route and it is more than a year since its low-cost sister company flyDubai began flights on the route.

Emirates had already launched its marketing campaign for the route, stressing the advantages of its connection flights to East Asia and elsewhere. Emirates has an advantage over El Al in that it can fly over Saudi Arabia, shortening routes to Asia.

Emirates said, "The postponement comes as a result of recent changes in entry protocols issued by the Israeli government. The airline is committed to launching services to Tel Aviv as soon as the situation allows, and it will continue to work in close cooperation with all the relevant authorities and bodies on developments and changes in the instructions. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and work according to the instructions of the health authorities and the government."

