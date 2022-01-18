Entree Capital closes $300m in new Israel VC funds

Israeli venture capital firm Entrée Capital today announced the closing of its fourth Israel-focused early-stage fund and its second Israel-focused early growth fund. The new funds total $300 million in new commitments, bringing Entrée Capital’s total assets under management to $1 billion.

The new funds will invest primarily in startups engaged in deeptech, fintech, SaaS, Web 3.0 (Crypto/Blockchain), data/cloud Infrastructure, and DevOps, as well as consumer and foodtech.

Entrée Capital Israel Early-Stage Fund IV will provide pre-seed and seed funding to Israeli startups targeting deals of $500,000 to $6 million. The Israel Early Growth Fund II will focus primarily on Series A and B, with investments of $5 million to $15 million, allowing Entrée Capital to both join and lead deals.

Entrée is also announcing that team member Adi Gozes has been promoted to partner in Entrée’s Israel Funds. "We could not have found a better fit to join the partnership. Adi is passionate, empathic, has technical and founder experience, and has contributed to the firm immensely since she joined," said Avi Eyal, Entrée Capital’s cofounder and general partner.

Over the last decade, Entrée Capital’s Israel and global funds have realized 27 exits and IPO’s, helped build 15 unicorns, and after eight years, its first Israel fund has already distributed 40x (DPI).

Eyal added, "Believing in people who want to change the world is in our DNA, and as serial entrepreneurs ourselves, we know the importance of taking the first steps with world-changing founders. With companies like monday.com, Riskified, Breezometer, Classiq, and others, we have been fortunate and proud to be invested from the pre-seed stage, providing initial capital and support and then following the early investments through multiple rounds as the companies have grown."

"The Wall Street Journal" reported earlier this week that among Entrée's investors is the Abu Dhabi sovereign-wealth fund Mubadala Investment.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 18, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.