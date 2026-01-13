eToro lays off 7% of workforce

Less than a year since its Nasdaq IPO, Israeli online trading platform eToro (Nasdaq: ETOR) is laying off 7% of its employees. According to the prospectus filed by the company prior to the flotation, eToro had 1,501 employees at 10 sites around the world at the end of 2024, so the company is laying off just over 100 employees.

eToro, led by cofounder and CEO Yoni Assia, has developed a platform for trading securities and other assets, and held its IPO in May 2025 at a valuation of about $4.4 billion and a share price of $52. After the stock rose to a peak of about $76, it changed direction and is currently trading at a price that is 38.5% lower than the IPO price, and at a market cap of $2.6 billion.

The most recent financial reports published by the company were positive with revenue from trading fees of $215 million, up 28% from the corresponding quarter of 2024.

eToro said: "As part of eToro's maturation process, it is important for us to ensure that our organizational structure is aligned with the needs of the business and supports our long-term growth strategy. Thus, we have taken the decision to cut our global workforce by about 7%. This is not an easy decision, and we are committed to doing everything we can to support the employees affected by the move. Sometimes it is more difficult to make such changes when the company is in good shape, but this is also the time when they are most needed. The measures we are taking, from a position of strength, will enable us to concentrate on the technologies and opportunities that will shape our future."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 13, 2026.

