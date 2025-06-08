eToro up 32% since mid-May IPO

Israeli online trading platform eToro (Nasdaq: ETOR) has seen its share price soar 32.1% since its mid-May IPO. On Friday the share price rose 9.8% and closed at a record high of $68.70, giving a market cap of $5.75 billion. In afterhours trading, the share price rose a further 1.43%.

eToro, managed by CEO and cofounder Yoni Assia, has developed a trading platform for investors in various assets such as stocks, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. The IPO on May 14 was at a price of $52 per share, which was higher than the pricing range sought, amid strong demand.

There are currently no analysts covering the stock and such coverage is expected to begin soon. Meanwhile the Investor's Business Daily website has mentioned eToro as a stock at an interesting point for buying, alongside other stocks, including Amazon.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 8, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.