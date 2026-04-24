EU regulator extends advisory not to fly to Israel

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has issued a revised Conflict Zone Advisory, extending its recommendation to airlines not to fly to Israel as well as other countries in the Middle East and Persian Gulf.

In its previous advisory in early April, EASA wrote that due to the risk from "ongoing military activity," the recommendation would be in effect until today, April 24, 2026. Earlier today, EASA reported that it has decided to extend the recommendation until at least May 1, and that it will conduct another situation assessment before that date. The decision will further delay the resumption of regular flights to and from Israel by European airlines.

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The EASA guidelines apply to all airlines operating in the 27 EU member states, as it is a regulatory organization under the responsibility of the European Commission. However, countries and companies can have independent discretion whether to operate flights to various countries under certain circumstances.

However, most European companies, including Lufthansa Group and subsidiaries such as Swiss and Austrian Airlines, have announced the suspension of flights to Israel until at least May 1, and Wizz Air announced that it will not resume flights before May 4. Other companies have postponed their return until later this year. Alongside Israeli companies, a handful of foreign companies such as flyDubai, Ethiopian Airways and Etihad Airways, among others, have resumed flights to Israel.

Israel is by no means alone in the current recommendation, which has already been extended several times since February 28. EASA made the decision in discussions held yesterday. No changes have been made to the recommendations compared with the wording that was in effect until now. All airspace, at all altitudes, of Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Qatar and the UAE are not recommended as transit routes for airlines based in Europe. In Saudi Arabia and Oman, operations are permitted at certain altitudes.

The three main US airlines which operate flights to Israel - Delta, United and American Airlines - have all previously announced that they will not be resuming flights to Tel Aviv until at least September.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 24, 2026.

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