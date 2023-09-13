Fabric teams with Maersk on Dallas robotic warehouse

Israeli robotics warehouse developer Fabric and logistics giant A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) are setting up a 3,500-square-meter automated-fulfillment center in Dallas, Texas. The new facility, which will be powered by Fabric’s advanced robotic and software technology, features an AI-driven, automated e-commerce fulfillment solution in an urban environment that maximizes warehouse productivity while minimizing real estate footprint requirements.

Fabric CEO Avi (Jack) Jacoby said, "With our proven track record of operating our state-of-the-art facilities for the past five years, we have honed our capabilities to make each piece of the fulfillment process work together seamlessly to enable retailers to unlock the business value of fulfillment automation. Teaming up with Maersk allows each company to do what it does best, with the ultimate goal of offering retailers unprecedented value and service."

Maersk global head of innovation - logistics & services Erez Agmoni said, "The growth of e-commerce continues to reshape the retail landscape. As we look to help our customers streamline their supply chains end-to-end, we see Fabric’s automated fulfillment solution as one that is highly capable of meeting the demand for efficient warehousing and fulfillment where labor and real estate resources are scarce."

Fabric, which was founded in 2015 by the brothers CEO Elram and Eyal Goren, Ori Avraham and Shay Cohen, has established itself as a market leader in the on-demand fulfillment space. Fabric has leveraged its proprietary robotic micro-fulfillment technology stack designed from the ground up to make on-demand fulfillment profitable and scalable for all retailers and enable them to deliver online orders. The company has raised $370 million to date.

Fabric's high-density, high-throughput cube-based storage system can fully leverage warehouse ceiling heights to effectively maximize the potential of smaller facility footprints. And with the assistance of advanced robots and software, the system is optimized to fulfill orders of single-picked items for same-day or next-day delivery. This design makes the technology well-suited for distributed warehouse networks in urban areas, putting goods closer to population centers, thereby cutting shipping costs and expediting delivery times. The Dallas facility is optimized for high-volume, business-to-consumer e-commerce, capable of managing up to 25,000 SKUs.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 13, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.