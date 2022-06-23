Fake profile finder Pipl firing 22, hiring 50

Israel-US startup Pipl is firing 22 employees in operations, sales, maintenance and customer service while hiring 50 employees in the development, product and data departments. The company has developed a platform that helps social networks and apps for consumers discover fake profiles. Among other things, Pipl finds fake profiles for Twitter.

Behind Pipl's firing and hiring is the plan to implement full automation of its product, which has so far provided the media, social networks and retail giants the ability to search for information about uses and focus on systems that will implement the same technology for issuing rankings for authenticity of various users, instead of supplying the raw data.

Estimates are that Pipl is laying off 13% of its workforce of 160-170 employees, of which 80 are at its development center in Petah Tikva. The company was founded in 2005 by CEO Matthew Hertz who was joined by Lev Ferdinskoif as chief research officer.

Pipl is profitable and has raised $19 million to date from Israel Growth Partners (IGP) and a loan two years ago from Leumi USA. The company is currently hiring many employees in the field of development and automation, machine learning, DevOps, product, and data. The company does not expect a slowdown in sales and possibly even a rise, after launching its automated ranking product at the start of the month.

