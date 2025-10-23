Fireblocks acquires Israeli crypto wallet co Dynamic

Israeli cryptocurrency security company Fireblocks today announced that it is acquiring Dynamic. The Israeli crypto wallet company, which was founded by Itai Turbahn and Yoni Goldberg, is being acquired for an estimated $90 million.

Fireblocks says that the acquisition is part of a new strategic move by the company to transition from the fields of banking and capital markets to consumerism and fintech.

Founded in 2022, Dynamic has developed an infrastructure that allows digital wallets to be embedded in apps in just a few days. The company’s platform currently supports over 50 million accounts from companies like Kraken, Magic Eden, and Ondo Finance, and offers developers ready-made APIs, Passkey user authentication, and support for stablecoins.

Bridging Institutions to Consumers

Founded in 2018 by Michael Shaulov, Pavel Berengoltz, and Idan Ofrat, Fireblocks now secures more than $4 trillion in transactions annually for banks, exchanges, and payment companies like BNY Mellon and Revolut. The company raised $550 million in January 2022 at a company valuation of $8 billion.

Now, with Dynamic, it claims to be the first company to bridge the world of secure institutional blockchain with consumer apps. "The ability to securely and quickly implement digital wallets opens the door to a new wave of blockchain-based products," said Fireblocks CEO Michael Shaulov. "Together with Dynamic, we can offer a complete solution, from infrastructure to user interface."

To date, Dynamic has raised about $21 million from a16z and Founders Fund. All 30 of its employees will join Fireblocks and continue to develop the platform as part of the combined company.

"Joining Fireblocks comes at a time when the adoption of stablecoins is accelerating," said Itay Turbahn, cofounder of Dynamic. "Just as Twilio and Plaid transformed the world of communications and banking, we aim to do the same for crypto, making access to digital assets simple and secure for everyone."

