Fireblocks buys Israeli startup TRES Finance for $130m

Israeli cryptocurrency security company Fireblocks today announced that it is acquiring Israeli crypto accounting startup TRES Finance, which has developed a platform for managing, controlling and financially reporting digital assets. No financial details about the deal were disclosed but market sources believe that Fireblocks is paying about $130 million. This is Fireblocks second acquisition in less than three months, after acquiring Israeli crypto wallet Dynamic in October for $90 million.

The company said that the acquisition will expand Fireblocks' financial management capabilities, adding to the infrastructure layer that it provides capabilities for accounting, reconciliation, tax reporting and compliance with global regulatory requirements. Fireblocks added that upon completion of the move, organizations operating in the blockchain field will be able to manage the lifecycle of digital assets from the operational execution of transactions to full and audited financial reporting.

TRES has raised $18.6 million to date in a $7.6 million seed round in 2022, and an $11 million Series A financing round in September 2023.

"Joining Fireblocks will allow TRES to expand capabilities"

Founded in 2018 by CEO Michael Shaulov, Pavel Berengoltz, and Idan Ofrat, Fireblocks provides a secure infrastructure for managing digital assets and executing transactions on blockchain networks, securing trillions of dollars in transactions annually for financial institutions, cryptocurrency companies, and payment platforms.

TRES Finance has developed a platform that translates complex blockchain activity into structured, accurate, and audit-ready financial data, in accordance with the standards of financial institutions and tax authorities. The company serves more than 200 organizations, including global entities such as Andreessen Horowitz, PwC and Galaxy, and manages monitoring of digital assets worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

TRES Finance was founded by CEO Tal Zackon, CTO Eilon Lotem. The company has 58 employees, of which 35 are in Israel and the rest in Europe and the US. The company's entire team is joining Fireblocks.

Shaulov said that copmbined the companies will allow customers to manage both operational and financial activities on a single, secure and regulatory-compliant infrastructure. He added that both cryptocurrency companies and traditional financial institutions are currently required to have much higher levels of documentation, control and reporting.

RELATED ARTICLES Fireblocks buys Israeli crypto wallet co Dynamic

Zackon said that joining Fireblocks will allow the company to expand the capabilities it has developed and build a financial infrastructure that will serve financial institutions and large organizations as economic activity increasingly moves to blockchain-based worlds.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 7, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.