First Moderna vaccine consignment lands in Israel

The first consignment of Moderna vaccine landed in Israel today and will enable the country to maintain the impetus of its inoculation drive. The 120,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which arrived today, is the first of four such consignments due to arrive in the next few weeks, sources close to the matter have informed "Globes." In total 500,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine will reach Israel by the first week of February.

In addition, Pfizer has agreed to bring forward delivery of the next consignments of Covid-19 vaccine that were due to arrive in February and March to the next few weeks. Nearly four million Pfizer vaccine doses that have previously arrived have either already been administered or have been reserved for the second jab of those already vaccinated. Of these vaccinations almost 70% were administered to people over 60 and most of the rest to medical staff, security forces and high risk groups. Many younger people were able to receive inoculations from leftover vaccine that might otherwise have been thrown away.

Ministry of Health associate director general Prof. Itamar Grotto today told Army Radio (Galei Zahal) that by the end of March or April he expected that everybody who wants in Israel would have been vaccinated - an estimated six to seven million people. If this optimistic forecast is realized, then Israel will be able to relax all Covid-19 restrictions by the spring.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 7, 2021

