Five Israeli cos record triple digit Wall Street gains in 2025

2025 is the third straight year of double-digit increases on Wall Street. Some Israeli (or Israel-related) stocks traded in the US also joined the celebration. From a list that includes nearly 100 companies from Israel, only about a quarter outperformed the Wall Street indices in 2025 - many of them are dual traded, although more than half are closing the year with negative returns ranging from minor declines to erasing almost all of their value. So which were the outstanding Israeli stocks.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) (up 162% in 2025)

The company held its IPO on Nasdaq in 2023 after already being traded in Tel Aviv, with the flotation carried out at a valuation of about $ 2 billion. Today, Enlight’s market cap has exceeded $6 billion, with the stock jumping by 162% in 2025 alone. The company, which has been managed since this year by Adi Levitan (replacing founder Gilad Yavetz, who now serves as chairman),develops, builds and operates electricity production projects using renewable energy. Among the beneficiaries of the jump are institutional entities from Israel that hold the stock

In general, 2025 was not supposed to be positive for renewable energy stocks, given the fact that the Trump administration is not enthusiastic about the sector, and due to changes in taxation. However, the understanding is that with the rise of AI, much more electricity will be needed from every possible source, and many stocks in the sector have risen (including SolarEdge and Ormat). In a recent S&P Global review, Enlight was mentioned as one of the 10 largest companies in terms of the volume of solar energy projects in the US, including those planned through 2029. IBI recently described it as an "international implementation machine" entering 2026 with peak momentum.

Pagaya (Nasdaq: PGY) (up 143%)

The company’s share price has risen 143% in 2025 and Pagaya currently has a market cap of $1.8 billion. The company listed on Nasdaq when it merged with a SPAC in 2022 at a valuation of $8.5 billion, soared to a peak market cap that did not last of $20 billion, and then fell to a low of less than $400 million. The positive trend this year comes in the wake of the company’s significant financial improvement: Pagaya swung to a net profit this year earlier than expected.

Pagaia CEO is cofounder Gal Krubiner, and it provides a technological solution that allows financial institutions to allocate credit more precisely. Pagaya cofounder and president Avital Pardo told the Globes Israel Business Conference recently that the company sees a huge opportunity without much competition, and that it could become one of the largest consumer credit companies in the world.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) (up 135%)

The dual-traded chipmaker, led by CEO Russell Ellwanger, has jumped 135% this year and is traded at a market cap of $13.6 billion. Most of the surge has come since last summer and has been attributed to the AI boom. Investors looking for other companies that might benefit from the boom "discovered" Tower, which also makes chips needed for components in data centers. In 2023, a deal was canceled in which Intel was supposed to acquire Tower for $5.4 billion, less than half its current value.

JFrog (Nasdaq: FROG) (up 127%)

Managed by cofounder Shlomi Ben-Haim, the company is traded on Nasdaq with a market cap of $7.9 billion. The stock is trading at levels that are close to its record, after a 127% increase this year. Most of the jump came after the third-quarter results published in November, in which the company beat forecasts, provided positive forecasts and presented 50% growth in revenue from the cloud sector. Most analysts recommend JFrog's stock as a "buy" and the average price target is 7% higher than the current one.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) (up 125%)

The boom in the defense market and a series of wins in huge international contracts have boosted Elbit shares by 125% in 2025, and the defense giant is now trading at a record market cap of $27 billion (the second most valuable Israeli company on Wall Street, after Teva).-

Elbit, under CEO Bezhalel Machlis, reported a record order backlog in the third quarter, which rose to $25.2 billion, and continued to report large contracts, including a strategic deal worth $2.3 billion with a mysterious customer, reportedly the UAE.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 25, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.