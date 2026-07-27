Fiverr cancels plans to lease space on Wix campus

The leasing deal in which Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) was to move to the Wix (Nasdaq: WIX) campus in Glilot has been canceled, "Globes" has learned. This brings the curtain down on one of the prominent office real estate deals for the Wix campus, after it was first revealed in "Globes" last year that Fiverr was in talks to lease space there.

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According to the original plan, Fiverr was supposed to lease about 4,500 square meters on the Wix campus, with an option for expansion in the future. This was the area that Wix is offering for rent as a subtenant from its campus in Glilot, which spans about 60,000 square meters.

Fiverr currently operates from Farmers' House on Kaplan Street in central Tel Aviv, in offices covering 4,000 square meters. Its lease is expected to expire soon, and the company has been exploring a move to larger offices that would meet what it defined at the time as future growth needs.

The Wix campus in Glilot was occupied in 2022 as part of a long-term lease with Canada Israel. About two years ago, the company began offering some of the space on the campus for rent, totaling thousands of square meters, as it adjusted its real estate needs to changes in the office market. At this stage, it is unclear whether the parties may return to negotiations in the future, or whether Fiverr will choose a different real estate solution. No official details have been provided about the reason for the cancellation of the deal.

No response has been forthcoming from either Fiverr or Wix.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 27, 2026.

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