Fiverr leases space on Wix campus

Israeli freelancer platform Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) is moving out of central Tel Aviv to Glilot just north of the city and will sublease space in the new campus that Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX) is building, "Globes" has learned.

Fiverr currently leases 4,000 square meters in Farmers House at 8 Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv, in the heart of the "Scooter Circle" - the area that includes Sarona, Yigal Alon Street, Azrieli, and Hassan Arafa, which has become the preferred area for tech companies.

Fiverr's iconic building on Kaplan Street has also served as a base for the tech protest against the judicial reform, as it is located at a strategic point near Kaplan and Begin Streets. Fiverr founder and CEO Micha Kaufman is one of the leaders of the protest and during demonstrations on Saturday nights, he usually distributes water to passersby from the offices.

The company's lease for the Kaplan Street offices expires in about 18 months, and Fiverr is seeking a larger office space that could accommodate future expansion. Market sources say Fiverr has been unable to find its own building and has therefore signed a contract with Wix to lease a slightly larger area of about 4,500 square meters, with an option to expand. As reported by "Globes" about two years ago Wix plans to rent about 7,000 square meters of its office space in Glilot.

The amount of the deal was not reported, but market sources believe that Wix is paying about NIS 120 per square meter per month, before property taxes and management fees.

The Wix campus in Glilot, which the company moved to in October 2022, covers 60,000 square meters. The developer is Israel Canada, which signed a 10-year lease with Wix. In the future, a station on the light rail Green Line will be located by the campus.

