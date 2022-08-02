Flying Tiger to double number of Israel stores

Eight months after Danish variety store Flying Tiger Copenhagen began operations in Israel, the chain is more than doubling its number of stores in Israel from six to 13, Israel franchisee Fox-Wizel Ltd. (TASE: FOX) has announced. NIS 5.5 million is being invested in the new stores.

This week a new Flying Tiger store is opening in the Ayalon Mall in Ramat Gan and by the end of the year new stores will open in Ashdod, Nahariya, Hadera, Petah Tikva, Kfar Saba and Ra'anana.

The six stores that have already opened are in Tel Aviv Port, Azrieli Mall Tel Aviv, Azrieli Mall Rishon Lezion, Cinema City Rishon Lezion, Grand Kanyon Haifa and Bilu Center Rehovot. The stores are 150-250 square meters in size.

Flying Tiger was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Copenhagen. At the end of 2021, the chain had 887 stores in 27 countries, mainly in Europe.

Flying Tiger Copenhagen sells a wide range of products including kitchenware, items for home gardens, games and toys, gadgets, sports and fitness accessories, paper products, office accessories, and more. Products start in price from NIS 5 and the chain is part of Fox's DreamCard customer loyalty club.

Flying Tiger CEO Hila Agazada said, "The chain has brought good news in a number of dimensions in terms of categories, design and of course price. The chain is aimed at diverse customers and a range of ages and over time we will expand to more cities."

