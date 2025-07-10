Foreign airlines returning to Israel faster than expected

At least 120 new flights have been added to Ben Gurion airport's departures and arrivals board in August in the past few days after many foreign airlines have announced the resumption of Tel Aviv flights earlier than expected. The airlines include: Lufthansa Group (Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and EuroWings), Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air, US carrier United Airlines and Greek carrier Aegean.

So next month there will be 56 more flights between Tel Aviv and New York due to United Airlines return and 41 new flights to various European destinations by Wizz Air. Lufthansa Group and Aegean have yet to detail how many flight they will operate to and from Tel Aviv next month but in the most pessimistic scenario that would be a combined total of 20 flights.

Aegean announced today that it is returning from next week July 14 with flights to Athens, Crete and Larnaca and at a later date also to Mykonos and Thessaloniki. Tickets are still not available on the airline's website.

United Airlines is resuming Tel Aviv - New York/Newark flights on July 21 with 14 weekly flights. Lufthansa Group will return gradually starting August 1 and it still remains unclear to what destinations in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium it will operate. In April Lufthansa Group was operating 60 weekly flights to Israel.

Wizz Air will gradually reintroduce Israel services, starting with flights from Tel Aviv to Larnaca and Budapest on August 8. Flights to Dubai will begin on August 15 and to London on August 22. On September 1 Wizz Air will reintroduce flights to Vienna, Milan, Rome, Iasi and Sofia, with more destinations added from September 15. At first Wizz Air will operate 10 weekly flights, rising to 13 weekly flights and 18 weekly flights by the end of August.

Wizz Air's one-way fares will start from $43 to Larnaca, $77 to Budapest, $145 to Abu Dhabi, $87 to London, Luton, $65 to Vienna, $70 to Bucharest, $88 to Iasi, $65 to Rome, $65 to Milan, and $87 to Sofia.

