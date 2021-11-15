Former Hadassah chief joins tumor treatment startup

Former Hadassah Hospital CEO Zeev Rotstein has joined the board of directors and scientific advisory council of Israeli metastatic solid tumor treatment startup New Phase.

Rotstein, who left Hadassah in July has also been appointed president and head of the advisory committee of cannabis company EPM, which is developing medical cannabis derivatives.

New Phase was founded eight years ago by Ofer Shalev and Dr. Rafi Hof. The company has developed a novel solution based on nano-particles to treat metastatic solid tumors through the delivery of thermal energy to malignant cells, thereby causing cancer cell death via hyperthermia.

According to IVC, New Phase has raised $7.5 million to date from Aharon Lukach, RLI Fund and other private investors.

The company said that Rotstein will assist in promoting clinical research in Israel and abroad and together with the other members of the advisory committee will lead the planning of the clinical trials, which will begin soon.

Rotstein said, "As part of the positions I have taken upon myself after a long public career, I am proud to join the team at New Phase. This will be a natural continuation of my past medical and managerial roles and combine the knowhow and experience that I have gained in the battle against morbidity and contribution to public health. The innovative technology that the company is developing may provide a non-invasive remedy for cancer patients, which the effect achieved in pre-clinical trials (with animals) giving room to assume success also in human trials."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 15, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.