Former Mossad chief appointed Ondas president

US company Ondas (Nasdaq: ONDS) today announced that David Barnea, the former head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency has been appointed chairman and global president. Barnea brings with him nearly 30 years of experience in national security, intelligence, operations, and senior management. From 2021 to 2026, he served as head of the Mossad, leading the organization through the war. His tenure included the multi-front war and the escalating confrontation with Iran and Hezbollah, managing international negotiation efforts, and leading intelligence and operational activity.

Barnea placed advanced technologies at the core of the organization's strategic and operational capabilities. This process included a combination of AI, cybersecurity capabilities, advanced communications systems, intelligence systems, and dedicated operational technologies, designed to give decision-makers and operational forces an advantage in complex, time-sensitive, and threat-saturated environments.

Before joining the Mossad, Barnea served in the IDF’s elite Sayeret Matkal special operations unit. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the New York Institute of Technology and an MBA in finance from Pace University. Barnea began his career in the private sector in the field of mergers and acquisitions at a leading investment bank in Israel. In 1995, he left the private sector for public service. During an intelligence career that lasted three decades, he held a long line of field, command, and senior management positions.

He will focus on the Middle East, Europe and Asia

As Ondas global president, Barnea will support Ondes’ international strategy and relationships with defense customers, technology companies and strategic partners. His areas of responsibility will include Ondes’ strategic and business development and technological integration with a focus on the company’s four segments, air defense, intelligence collection and systems, precision attack and unmanned ground vehicles, with the aim of providing the company’s customers with coordinated and integrated multi-dimensional defense systems through software and AI. His activities will focus, among others, on the Middle East, Europe and Asia, regions where governments are increasing their investments in autonomous defense systems, anti-drone systems, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, persistent communications, precision attack systems and robotics.

Barnea will also play a central role in Ondas’ technology strategy and acquisitions. He will help the company assess evolving operational requirements, identify capability gaps, review investments and acquisitions of new technologies, and set priorities for development and integration between the companies and systems in the group.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 3, 2026.

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