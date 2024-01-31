Former Netanyahu chief of staff Ari Harow convicted of fraud

Former chief of staff of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bureau Ari Harow was convicted of fraud in the Rishon Lezion Magistrates Court this morning as part of a plea bargain with the state in the trial of the prime minister.

Harow admitted to fraud and breach of trust offenses in the H3 Global affair. According to the agreement he will serve six months community work and pay a fine of NIS 700,000.

Harow confessed that before becoming Netanyahu's chief of staff in 2014, as part of a request to resolve conflicts of interest, he conducted the fictitious sale of a private company that he owned in which he was engaged in consultancy and support on matters of government policy. Harow showed a presentation to the legal consultant in the Prime Minister's Office claiming that he had cut of all links to the company to gain approval for the job as Netanyahu's chief of staff, when he had in fact kept his links with the company.

