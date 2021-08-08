Former President Rivlin appointed Electreon president

Former President of Israel Reuven Rivlin has been appointed president of Israeli technology company ElectReon Wireless (TASE: ELWS). ElectReon, which is developing and implementing wireless Electric Road Systems (ERS) - a platform that charges electric vehicles while driving using coils under the asphalt.

Electreon said that Rivlin's job will involve promoting cooperation between the company and foreign governments and international companies and exposing activities to "decision makers around the world."

Electreon added that it collaborates, 'with governments, municipalities and global companies," and thus sees Rivlin as a "person with significant abilities to contribute to creating additional collaborations of this kind in existing and new markets and thus assisting the company to realize its business aims and its vision."

Rivlin, 81, was elected President by the Knesset for a seven year term in 2014. A lawyer by profession, he previously served as a Knesset member for the Likud party for many years including as Knesset Speaker.

