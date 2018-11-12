Former safety engineer slams Jerusalem fast rail link

"I was employed by Semi. I signed a work log every evening, and I won't keep silent any longer. Semi told me to shut up. Every evening I had to approve faulty heavy track-related equipment lacking work approval or unfit for work," asserts Eran Zafolio, who was responsible for safety at Spanish company Semi, which carried out the high-sped Jerusalem railway project. He spoke at today's hearing on defects in launching the line at the Knesset Economic Affairs Committee.

"Track-related equipment caught fire, and no one wanted to publish the photograph. The person in charge of firefighting can confirm this. I'm speaking from the heart. There were workers who came without identity cards. My supervisors told me to ignore it," Zafolio added.

When Committee chairperson MK Eitan Cabel (Zionist Union) asked him whether he understood the gravity and significance of what he was saying," Zafolio answered, "I understand; that's why I'm here. There were people who worked at abnormal heights. There is track-related equipment that was brought from Russia by Semi via personal imports in the 1990s. Is there equipment for changing the wheel rims on the train? The legal requirements are unclear. Track-related equipment on the track must not travel faster than 15 kilometers an hour."

Pressure to finish raised concern about accidents

Zafolio claims that he contacted Israel Railways' CEO "dozens of times," told him about the defects, asked to meet with him, and also appealed to Israel Railways' safety supervisor, but was answered that the matter was not his responsibility. Cabel responded that the case was a serious one with criminal implications, and would be referred by the Committee to the State Comptroller and Israel Railways' management for clarification.

Four months ago, "Globes" reported concern about work accidents at the high-speed railway work sites, given the enormous pressure on the railway to complete the work before the Sukkot holiday, as promised by Minister of Transport Yisrael Katz.

One source told us at the time, "There are so many concerns working on the line: subcontractors, Semi, Israel Railways, signaling concerns, and many others. There were several near-accidents, including electric shocks and people almost getting run over. It happens, for example, when people enter sections that must not be entered, where a locomotive is running or the railway's test rail cart." "Globes" also previously reported deviations from safety rules on the project, for example when locomotive drivers entered tunnels on the track without having properly functioning communications equipment.

Israel Railways declined to respond to the report.

